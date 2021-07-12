Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,613,000 after purchasing an additional 537,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth $29,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1,633.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 222,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after buying an additional 159,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.12 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.24. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

