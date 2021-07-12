Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 700 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Vectrus worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vectrus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vectrus by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vectrus by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEC opened at $45.90 on Monday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $537.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

