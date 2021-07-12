Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 462,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,644,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,615,000 after purchasing an additional 222,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

