Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

Get Vinci alerts:

DG stock opened at €91.74 ($107.93) on Monday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €93.47.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.