JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 845 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 976.81 ($12.76).

EZJ opened at GBX 901.61 ($11.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,950.85. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.02.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

