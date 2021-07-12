JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 845 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 976.81 ($12.76).

EZJ opened at GBX 901.61 ($11.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,950.85. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.02.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

