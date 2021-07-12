UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,111,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500,267 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 141.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 209,558 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.75 on Monday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.65.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $205,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,406,543 in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

