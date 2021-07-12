UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,698 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after buying an additional 1,285,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $19,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,827,000 after buying an additional 915,333 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $13,889,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth about $5,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,475 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $18.59 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

