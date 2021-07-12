Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $76.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.