Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $59.57 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.11.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,545,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,373,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,288,676.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,068,161 shares of company stock valued at $484,364,967. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.