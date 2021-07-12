Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 578,268 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 578,268 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of ASE Technology worth $12,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

