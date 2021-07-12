Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 89.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

STOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

STOK stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.30.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

