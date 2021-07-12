Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $108.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.45 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.06, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $3,625,970.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,031,923 shares of company stock worth $87,692,149. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

