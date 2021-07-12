CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,321,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $97.57 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $98.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

