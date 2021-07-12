Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 762.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of Kemper worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Kemper stock opened at $71.02 on Monday. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

