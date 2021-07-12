Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 23,951 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,951 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Integer were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 54.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 1.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ITGR opened at $93.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $98.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

