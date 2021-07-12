Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $13.52 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 285,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.93. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

