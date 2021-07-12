Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 852,357 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852,357 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.50% of CarGurus worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.40. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,337,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,764,577.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,473.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,981 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

