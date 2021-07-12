Financial Review: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) versus MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Falcon Minerals and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals -2.76% -0.45% -0.38% MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 43.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Falcon Minerals and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals 0 2 2 0 2.50 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Falcon Minerals and MV Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 11.29 $7.70 million $0.05 101.80 MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 16.58 $5.64 million N/A N/A

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Falcon Minerals pays out 800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Falcon Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats MV Oil Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

