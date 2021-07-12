Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $51.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

