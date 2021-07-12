Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Seven Oaks Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVOK opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

