LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Position Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,101,150 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TREE opened at $204.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

