RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in RedBall Acquisition were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBAC opened at $9.81 on Monday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

