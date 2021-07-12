Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 300 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in American Tower were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,189. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $278.45 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $280.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

