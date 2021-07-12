Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,259,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,639,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,818,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,367 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,620,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Colony Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLNY. B. Riley began coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Colony Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NYSE CLNY opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 192.01% and a negative return on equity of 41.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

