Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 41,024 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $471,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,296.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 439,905 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,969. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

