Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 477 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $183.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $2,291,630 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.