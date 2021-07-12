$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.71. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

