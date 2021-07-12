Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $290,000 Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 174.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 269,518 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,899,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 140,349 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $133.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.20 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.65. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

