Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. News Co. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.52 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

