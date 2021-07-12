Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Camtek by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of CAMT opened at $35.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.59. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.