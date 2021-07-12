Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Increased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $1,957,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $6,698,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $99.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.