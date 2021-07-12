Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,467 Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Luminex in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMNX. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $37.01 on Monday. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

