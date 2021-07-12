Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Target Price at C$6.84

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.85 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.09. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$3.55 and a 1-year high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

