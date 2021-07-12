-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

