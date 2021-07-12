Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,316 XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in XPEL by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in XPEL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPEL alerts:

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $790,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,562,411.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,922 shares of company stock worth $18,002,391 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $84.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 2.42. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.