Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,428 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,221,183.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,421.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $91,604.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,353 shares in the company, valued at $955,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,915 shares of company stock worth $1,499,164. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.27. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

