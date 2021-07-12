Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

NYSEARCA:PTIN opened at $29.36 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.09.

