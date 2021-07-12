Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $677,000 Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.07.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $87.43 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

