Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 36.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $115.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.61 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $607,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.