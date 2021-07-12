Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 15,602 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,861 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in eBay were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in eBay by 117.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $69.46 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

