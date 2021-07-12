SG Americas Securities LLC Has $520,000 Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,320 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OI stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

