SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 220 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $238.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.70. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

