Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $109.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

