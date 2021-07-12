SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,806 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Customers Bancorp worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.