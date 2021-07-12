Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,381 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

