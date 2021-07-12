Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $65.22 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

