Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,118 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.11% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at $57,691,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after buying an additional 920,387 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after acquiring an additional 565,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 994,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,384 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $65.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

