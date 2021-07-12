Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,658.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

