Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QID. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth $79,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth $366,000.

Shares of QID opened at $19.89 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

