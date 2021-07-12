Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 811 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 139.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFPT opened at $173.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.71.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

